From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Minda Strategic Contact Group has queued behind Benue Governor Samuel Ortom to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari protect all Nigerians from the threat of insecurity facing the country.

The group, addressing reporters in Makurdi, the state capital, at the weekend, appealed to the president to protect Benue farmers from the hands of Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement read to reporters by Dr Tivlumun Nyitse, the group called on the Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, to address the herder-farmer conflict in the state.

The group also advised that the minister join forces with Governor Ortom to usher development to the people of Benue.

It added that Governor Ortom’s response on issues concerning Benue is born out is his love for his people and issues relating to their existence in the face of decades of sustained efforts by militia herdsmen to eject them from their ancestral land, as well as issues relating to the security challenges plaguing the state.

