Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Excellent Women International (EXWI), a Non-Governmental Organization, is pushing for deeper women involvement in politics, saying it would be a most excellent development if a woman emerges the President of Nigeria in 2023.

The National Coordinator of EXWI, Dr Christabel Okoye, made the disclosure when the organization honoured the Minister of Women Affairs, Dr Paulen Talen and other accomplished women, for their outstanding and excellent achievements.

According to her, countless numbers of distinguished and accomplished Nigerian women abound in the country that will help grow the country.

She explained that before nominating the Minister for the award, the NGO put into consideration, her contributions to the development of the country and her performances in various leadership positions where she has served. She added that Dr Tallen remains a motivation to women who wish to participate in politics.

She urged the Minister to keep up the good work, adding that God uses people like her not only to represent women, but also to prove that women when encouraged could outperform their male counterparts in leadership and politics.

Okoye noted that a female president in Nigeria would not only address the country’s problems, but could also perform better than the previous male presidents.

She said: “A woman, if voted into the position of President in this country will outperform her male counterparts, not even 99%, but 100%. Give a woman the position and watch her for the next two years and see the wonder she will perform. Have you forgotten the performance of late Prof Dora Akunyili and Okonjo-Iweala?”

Responding to questions that fellow women voted against Mrs Sara Jibril when she aspired for presidency, Okoye said: “No. Women didn’t vote against her. The women are trying their best. Do you know what it means to be a woman; to coordinate a home; train up children; a career woman too? Though, politician, it isn’t easy to be a woman. Women are trying.”

Okoye further explained that EXWI has been a partner with the Women Affairs Ministry since 2006 and has executed numerous projects since then with them.

“I registered Excellent Women International in 2002 under CAC and I obtained partnership with the Ministry in 2006 and since then I have been working with them on different projects,” she said.