From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Country Director of Accountability Lab Nigeria, a None Governmental Organization, Odeh Friday has advocated for inclusion of women, youths and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in governance as the country plan for 2023 general elections.

Friday disclosed this yesterday during a training programme on Gender Equality and Gender Equity, held in Jos, Plateau State.

He explained that the training was parts of its “Gov-her-nance” project, being funded by the Canadian Funds for Local Initiative aimed at promoting inclusive governance in Nigeria.

He noted that the project is geared towards building the capacity of the marginalised persons in the society, with a view to promote accountable, responsible and inclusive system in Nigeria.

“Basically, what we do in Accountability Lab, particularly under this project is to build the capacity of the marginalised group in the society so as to ensure inclusive governance.

“Women, youths and PWDs are always left behind when it comes to decision making, and this training and other activities we will be conducting under this project is aimed at ensuring that these category of persons are not left behind.

” We want to ensure that these category people are in the forefront of decision making and policy initiation.

“Good governance breeds active citizenship, responsible leaders and accountable institutions and this is what we want to achieve,” he said.

Friday promised that the organisation, which has been operating in Nigeria since 2017, would continue to support initiatives that would promote inclusiveness at all levels.