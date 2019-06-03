As the nation awaits the inauguration of the ninth National Assembly, the candidacies of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Senator-elect, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for the positions of Senate president and deputy Senate president have received a boost following their adoption by a group- Progressive Youths (PY).

Leader of the group, Eke James, said both Lawan, representing Yobe North Senatorial District and Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, were endowed with the capacity to successfully steer the affairs of the red chamber.

While acknowledging the antecedents of Lawan and Kalu in the political space, the group urged returning senators and senators-elect to support the duo for the sake of building a robust leadership in the National Assembly.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, James commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on their preferred candidates for the principal positions in the National Assembly.

He said: “As we await the inauguration of the ninth National Assembly, we must mobilise support for people who have the capacity to lead the affairs of the red chamber.

“The duo of Lawan and Kalu will do a good job as Senate president and deputy Senate president respectively.

“The National Assembly must work harmoniously with other arms of government in building a prosperous Nigeria. The preferred candidates have the political dexterity and leadership acumen to steer the affairs of the National Assembly.

“Let us bury political affiliations for the sake of national progress. With Lawan and Kalu, there will be a healthy relationship between the National Assembly and other stakeholders.

“We must place the collective interest of Nigerians above selfish ambitions. Nigeria will witness monumental strides under the leadership of Lawan and Kalu in the Ninth National Assembly.”

The group, while applauding the duo of Lawan and Kalu for their patriotism, selflessness and inclusiveness, urged Nigerians to be steadfast and law-abiding, noting that the country will overcome its challenges in no distant time.