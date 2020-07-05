The Nigeria Dialogue Group, NDG, has canvassed the establishment of criminal justice system reform that would treat rape as a grave act against human rights, as well as apply tougher laws to deal with perpetrators.

It also called on the civil society groups to work with notable anti-rape or anti-domestic violence campaigners to engage in education of boys and girls about sex without ignoring the causative factors.

NDG, which lamented the global rise of the rape cases, described the development as a dangerous trend that portends grave danger for the Nigeria’s society, which must be tackled by all and sundry.

It noted with regret that over 700 cases of rape and girl child defilement were reported in the country between January and June this year.

NDG’s convener, Folu Olamiti, in a statement noted that Oyo among other states has had its share of the rape scourge, with three young ladies brutally raped and murdered in Akinyele Local Government area of the state.

NDG said that this has largely failed to implement the strategic action required to curb the menace of rape and other acts of sexual violence and to promote the development of women generally.