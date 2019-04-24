Perpetua Egesimba

A Northern socio-political group, Rundunar Mai Gaskiya, has advised Nigerians to desist from making inflammatory statements capable of throwing the country into crisis.

The group, in a statement signed by the National Chairman, Aminu Ahmad Brano, and the Vice Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Isyaku, warned on the dangers of scuttling the country’s hard-earned democracy.

In the statement, the group vehemently condemned the actions and unfiltered statements coming out from some Nigerians particularly the leaders.

“Some of these unguarded and frivolous statements by some of our leaders are capable of setting the country on fire and destroying the democracy most Nigerians paid with their blood to achieve.” The group said people like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who almost lost his life, invested his hard-earned money into the actualisation of Nigerian democracy.

“It is this hard earned democracy that we are enjoying today that some of us are toying with. We should manage, wisely, whatever situation or circumstances we may be into now; in a short while, things must get better.”