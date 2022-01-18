From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A group, Abia Freedom Alliance (AFA) has cautioned security operatives in Abia against acts of brutality and torture on youths of the State, as they seek to contain various acts of insecurity in Abia.

This is even as the group has advised Abia youths to be law abiding and refrain from acts that would put them at loggerheads with the security agencies.

AFA, an association of concerned Abia technocrats, professionals, businessmen and religious leaders, gave the warning in a communique after its meet in Umuahia.

AFA in the communique signed by Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, Okey Kalu and others: “strongly condemns the various acts of insecurity, including killings, rape, arson and kidnappings for ransom, against innocent citizens of Abia State and security agents, often blamed on unknown gunmen.

“Totally condemns the abuse of various mind-bending substances, especially Methamphetamine, otherwise known simply as Meth or Mkpuru mmiri in Igbo language and called on the narcotic agencies, the NDLEA and NAFDAC, to do their utmost to unravel the source and suppliers of this destructive hard drug with a view to cutting off the supply and rehabilitating the abusers”.

AFA is not happy that the present administration in the state was yet to clear outstanding salary arrears and pensions despite various funds accruing to it.

AFA equally frowns at the dilapidated state of infrastructure in Abia, stressing that Ikpeazu should be mindful of the kind of legacy he will leave behind in Abia State, after eight years in office.

The group which canvassed support for Dr. Alex Otti’s ambition to govern Abia in 2023, said the state “needs an individual equipped with the necessary economic, political and social leadership skills, training and intellect to drive the engine of growth and development so as to move the state forward.

“AFA finds such quality of candidate in the person of Dr Alex Otti, OFR, a consummate first-class economist and accomplished former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Bank Plc; a man who through his Alex Otti Foundation has touched and continues to touch the lives of residents of Abia State”.