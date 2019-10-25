Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Chartered Institute of Development (CID) and Social Studies has cautioned youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs and agents of destruction in next month’s governorship elections in kogi and Bayelsa States.

In a statement, the chairman, board of trustees of the institute, Pastor Shae Bebeyi, warned the youth not to make themselves available to be used at will and dispensed off by politicians, advising them to engage in productive ventures instead.

Bebeyi, who urged the electorate to shun any act of violence during and after the election, also called on all political actors to follow the rules of the game, saying the interest of their respective states, should be greater than their individual interests.

The statement also cautioned security personnel on duty during the election not to take sides with any political party, stressing that there must not be shedding of blood or loss of lives and property during and after the election