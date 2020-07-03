In compliance with the United Nations declaration that a day be set aside for reveiwing plight of widows worldwide, Virtues Widows Association Foundation, under the leadership of Lady Mrs. Ifeyinwa Egbosiuba, recently celebrated this vulnerable group of women in Awka, Anambra State, where they doled out items like food and cash to the widows.

In her charismatic manner, Egbosiuba, being passionate about this day, went all out to ensure that the members of the association hade a great day. Activities rolled out included a Road Walk Rally that saw the widows walk through the streets of Awka, Anambra State taminating at the venue of the event, National Light Newspapers Event Premises. The women also had a great moment playing a novelty football game where Team Osodieme defeated the host Team Chinyelugo, the MD/CEO of National Light Newspapers, by 1 – 0.

In her address, the president told the gathering the success story of VIRTUOUS WIDOWS ASSOCIATION. She thanked the wife of the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chief Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, Osodieme, who was ably represented by Mrs. Mitchell Onugbolu, SSA to the Executive Governor. She extolled her for graciously attending the event, saying that she’s indeed a great Mother to Ndi Anambra noting all her selflessness in ameliorating the plight of women and children and thanked her for all her good will and support. She also thanked the MD/CEO, Anambara Printing and Publishing Corporation (publishers of National Light Newspaper), Chief Sir Chuka Nnabuife, (Chinyelugo) for his continuous support and partnership.

In her remarks, the First Lady of Anambra State, Chief Dr. Mrs. Obiano, Osodieme, stated that the world must wake up to the responsibility of lifting widows as they are the most vulnerable in society. She also enjoined the members of the association to always be exemplary and exhibit great entrepreneurial spirit towards helping themselves in their daily activities.