A group, One Nation, said it will continue to celebrate Abba Kyari as a worthy Nigerian as he is responsible for the arrest of numerous notorious armed robbers and kidnappers in Nigeria’s history.

The group, in a statement by its president, Jonah Onoche, in Lagos, said the police officer dared into where many feared.

“If we begin to list all his achievements we won’t leave here today. Is it the arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwaumadike aka ‘Evans’ in Lagos, arrest of the killers of former Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Air Marshal Alex Badeh, along Keffi-Gitata Kaduna Road, arrest of the most wanted Boko-Haram Commander, Umar Abdulmalik and eight of his gang members, the capture of the most deadly kidnapper in our history, Henry Chibueze aka “Vampire” and his gang in Owerri, arrest of kidnappers, who kidnapped a serving Assistant Comptroller of Customs in Port-Harcourt, arrest of a kidnap syndicate, armed bandits and their sponsors in Zamfara, arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap/murder of John Iheanacho, a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/President of Eastern Zone Investment Cooperative Society Ltd, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, arrest of suspect responsible for the murder of Lieutenant Abubakar Yahaya Yusuf, a serving Naval Officer and his girlfriend Miss. Lorraine Onye in Rivers State. The list is endless.

“His awards are numerous. Triple IGP Commendation Medal for Courage 2012, 2013, 2014, Triple Lagos State Governor’s award for Gallantry, Leadership and Service excellence 2011, 2012, 2013, Lagos State Commissioner of Police Commendation Award for Courage 2011, Best Anti-Crime Police Officer in West Africa from Security Watch Africa, Star Award for Outstanding Gallantry in Africa 2018, by Security Watch Africa, Africa’s Best Detective of the Year 2018, The Best Police Officer of the Decade Award, Hero of the Year Award 2018, by Silverbird Group, Certificate of Appreciation from FBI May 2018, Presidential Medal for Courage from President Mohammadu Buhari in 2016. This is not the kind of man we should wash away in a day.

Until he is found guilty, we will continue to honour him as a true Nigerian hero,” he said.

He called for a fair and just trial Kyari, saying: “at the end we know he will be vindicated.”

