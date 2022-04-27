Women who have distinguished themselves in their various fields over the years have been recognised by an organisation dedicated to reward brilliance, hard work in order to encourage others

These women achievers were faced with adverse situations but came out stronger and better thereby inspiring millions of other Nigerians.

Founder of Tori Aduke Agency (TAA) and Women of World Entrepreneurship and Empowerment (WOWEE), Tori Abiola, whose defining moment began in 2019 when a diagnosis of breast cancer changed her life, chose to celebrate these women of substance.

The iconic women as recognised by the Ready to Inspire Programme are Tara Fela-Durotoye, Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, Boma Ayomide Alabi, Dr. Maymunah Kadiri, Bria Okonkwo, Owen Omogiafo, Kari Tuku, Iroghama Ogbeifun, Dr. Bisi Akin-Alabi, and Ndidi Nwuneli.

The series showcase empowering, entertaining, inspiring female founders, professional women and business owners. Each episode conveys literal fire sessions faced by clever, well-educated, wholesome women and how they came out from their ordeals bigger and better.