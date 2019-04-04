Caverra World recently celebrated the best in teenagers in Festac, Satellite and Amuwo-Odofin in Lagos State. It had students drawn from schools in the areas. They were were adjudged via academics, cultural/traditional knowledge; as well as a novel unisex pageantry.

Founder of Caverra World, Mrs. Roseline Anijekwu, explained: “The teenagers have been too neglected despite being the most crucial stage in our lives as human. The youths are celebrated. So, also the adults, but the teens are mostly left out, hence many of them go into vices and criminality.

“Theirs is the most crucial of our formative years. Once any of them miss the step at teenage, it usually spell doom for the future. They need to be motivated, inspired and guided, so as to contribute positively to the society.”

A guest, Chizobam Ofoegbu addressed the students on confidence building and all that is needed for them to choose a career path in life. She hinged her presentation on the importance of focus and tenacity.

The contestants for the pageant then filed out in casual outfits, and certificates of excellence were presented to outstanding students.

Anijekwu again: “Teenagers constitute about 30 percent of our population, but had over the years, not given the priority they deserved. We need to motivate the teenagers to bring out the best in them to excel, because they are the catalyst for change. They are like foundation in a building, once the foundation is right, the building stands firm and solid. But when the foundation is wrong, the building is bound to collapse.”

Eleven-year-old-kid music sensation, Queenayo, sang on need for unity and love, holding the assemblage spellbound with her delivery and deft moves.

The highpoint of the event was the third and final outing by the contestants, where they were taken through questions in appraisal of their IQ and academic brilliance. The judges, Mrs. Nkiru Umeh, Yemi Olowa and Ofoegbu thereafter pronounced Aleje Desire, SS2 student of Kabe College (Queen) and Nweke Chissom Donald, SS2 student of Salt Hills Secondary School Festac (King) respectively.

Desire: “God did it for me. Without Him, I am nobody. I never believed I would win; but then, I’d always looked up to Him. I feel so happy.

This would inspire me to greater things. I’m devoted to my studies, and would never allow the sudden stardom get into my head.”

The Financial Accounting/Business Management hopeful advised her peers: “Be pure. Be neat. Be who you are, and always look up to God. You’ll see me at a higher level this time next year.”

Donald who aimed to be a footballer/businessman said: “I feel like I am on top of the world coming tops in the boys competition. My utmost aim here was just for my school to take a part.

“I used to be known for late coming. But all that would give way now, as am now like a gold fish. I promise to change and be more responsible. No more late coming.”

One of the award recipients, Ozoani Mike Ikechukwu, said: “These children need support. I just want to use this medium to tell Nigerians to join hands and let us give them the platform to excel. We must put these children in the right perspectives and always mentor them and give them direction; so as to have a great future.

“They are our future tomorrow, and need platforms like these to fulfill their purpose in life. I feel so delighted and honoured to be counted worthy of the award. I pledge to continue to support Mrs. Anijekwu and Caverra World, morally and financially.