By Lukman Olabiyi

A non-governmental organization (NGO), African Youths Initiative on Crime Prevention (AYICRIP), has called on governments at level to invest on youths as a way of addressing various challenges facing the country.

Executive Director of AYICRIP, Christogonus Ibe, made the call at a press conference to intimate the general public on the forthcoming National Youths Summit on crime prevention and awards slated for September 30 to October 1, 2021, at Multi-Purpose Hall of the University of Lagos, Yaba.

Ibe urged state governors in the country to adopt Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s mechanism of crime prevention, arguing that what had been achieved in Lagos in the areas of security and youth empowerment could be replicated in other state.

“We believe that for change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to be a reality, the crime rate must be reduced to its barest minimum. This becomes germane due to the fact that high crime rate breeds insecurity which adversely affects our Internally Generated Revenue and Direct Foreign Investments”, he said.

