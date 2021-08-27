By Chukwudi Nweje

As Kogi State celebrates the 30th anniversary of its creation, Okun Development Association (ODA) has commended Governor Yahaya Bello on his efforts at uniting ethnic nationalities that constitute the state.

President General of the group, Femi Mokikan, said the “EBIGO agenda” meaning Ebira, Igala and Okun, introduced by Governor Bello-led administration is “one of the best moves by the governor to demonstrate that Kogi State belongs to all the ethnic nationalities and not just the majority.”

The group said that for the purpose of equity and justice in Kogi State, Okun land and Kogi West should be allowed to produce the next governor of the state in 2023.

He commended the EBIGO agenda as one of the best moves of the administration in uniting the state.

‘’It has confirmed that Kogi State belongs to all; the Igala, Ebira and Okun, as against the claims of some quarters in the past. For more than 30 years now, the Okun people are the most marginalised major ethnic group in Kogi State in the area of employment, appointment, project execution until recently when there was a paradigm shift in the present administration of Governor Bello. Worthy of note and encomiums is the institutionalisation of this agenda in the area of appointments, allocation and execution of projects. This is why Okun people will continue to be grateful to Kogi Governor, for the establishment of one of largest Rice Mill in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area.”