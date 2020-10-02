Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group on the platform of Truth and Justice Vanguard, yesterday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring free, fair and credible election in the just concluded September 19 Edo State governorship election, saying it is the hallmark of democracy in Nigeria.

The Coordinator of the group, Hillary Ayokhai, gave the commendation in Benin while x-raying the successes recorded since the nation gained her Independence 60 years ago.

“We the members of Truth and Justice Vanguard want to congratulate the President, the Edo State governor and all Nigerians on the 60th anniversary of Country.

“We as Nigerians are proud of our democracy which was further demonstrated during the last September 19th election in Edo state, as one of the most transparent, free, fair and credible election since the inception of democracy in Nigeria.

“We must commend our President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, for ensuring the processes and procedures that guaranteed the peoples vote, also on the need to respect the rule of law.

“In the Presidents address to mark Nigeria’s 60th anniversary, he made emphasis on the need to respect the rule of law, the president said, “this call is made more urgent if we realise that even after transparent, free, fair and credible election, desperation leads to compromising the Judiciary to upturn legitimate decisions of the people”, he said.

He further quoted the President as saying “it is necessary to support the enthronement of the rule of law by avoiding actions which compromise the Judiciary”.

Ayokhai also congratulated the governor (Obaseki) and his deputy, Philip Shaibu for their re-election in the just concluded polls.

“We must also use this occasion to congratulate our wake and see Governor, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki and his amiable and dynamic deputy governor, His Excellency, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu on their re election.

”We the Edo people are touched beyond words, our hearts are smiling, your efforts has bore fruits”, he said.

‎