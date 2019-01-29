Brown Chimezie

The Bayelsa First Initiative (BFI) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, on the appointment of Prof. Nelson Brambaifa as the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC).

The Secretary of the group, Mr. Mekunisi Aworabi, in a statement in Port Harcourt, described the appointment as a right step in the right direction, based on Prof. Brambaifa’s experience and background as an academic and former representative of Bayelsa State in the immediate past board.

Aworabi who is also an activist and a social crusader seized the opportunity to appreciate the President for sustaining the rotational principle in the appointment of chief executives by selecting a Bayelsan as boss of the Commission in line with the Act establishing it.

While expressing delight at the development, the activist said he was confident in the ability of Brambaifa to take NDDC to the next level as he will bring his wealth of experience in academia and management to bear on the leadership of the Commission.

Aworabi condemned in strong terms the reported moves by some aggrieved Bayelsans to petition President Buhari on the appointment, adding that such acts will only lead to Ijaw disunity and self-destruction.

He however, used the opportunity to call on all well meaning Bayelsans and people of the Niger Delta area to rally round the new managing director and support him with ideas required to enable him succeed in the new assignment.