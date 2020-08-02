Paul Orude, Bauchi

A Bauchi based non governmental organisation, Jojerah Media House, has commended the Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed for signing the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) bill recently passed by the State House of Assembly into law.

Speaking with our correspondent in Bauchi, Chairman of Jojerah Media House, Mr Seth Francis, described the development as a breakthrough as the law would address the rising spate of violence, especially gender based ones.

He said his organisation was ready to partner with the state government and the private sector to ensure that VAPP succeeds and to also ensure that as other vices plaguing the society are addressed through creating awareness enlightenment.

Francis explained that his organisation is deeply concerned with rising cases of gender based violence and other vices in the country, hence Jojerah Media House, has concluded plans to organise a poetic contest to raise awareness with a view to addressing them.

He revealed that the contest is aimed at using spoken words to raise issues of gender based violence, police brutality, child Labour, farmers/herders clash, unemployment, youth involvement in governance, drug abuse and youth restiveness.

Francis revealed that the grand finale of the contest, tagged Fist of Words, is slated for Monday August 3, 2020, at the Double Four International events Centre Bauchi and draws participants from Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Edo and Katsina States.

He said 21 contestants registered for the contest while only 10 contestants will participate at the finale.

“The Fist of Words is aimed at charting a new course for the Poet / spoken word sector of the larger creative industry,” Francis, said.

“Being that it enables young people express themselves freely on all subject matters, it can be used as a tool of engagement in finding solutions to salient national issues.

“Spoken word is one of the viable tools of engagement and advocacy on all subject matters. It has the potential of becoming one of the biggest segments of the creative industry in Nigeria as well as a platform for massive youth employment, yet it has been neglected”

