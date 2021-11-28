From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Gov AA Sule Continuity Volunteers Group (GAASCVG) on Saturday endorsed Gov Abdullahi Sule to contest for second term come 2023 to continue his good work of developing Nasarawa State.

Mr Idris Adamu, Coordinator of the GAASCVG, gave the commendation at the unveiling of the second term bid endorsement of Gov. Sule in Lafia.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Adamu said Gov Sule has exceeded all expectations by his performance in the last two years in office in the areas of infrastructural and human capital development.

The coordinator, who described the governor as an effective and selfless leader who has the fear of God, said the group has no regret endorsed him in 2019, noted that his numerous achievements had vindicated the struggle for new Nasarawa State.

Adamu said the group has the structures across the 13 Local Government Areas and 18 development areas as well as substructures at the 147 electoral wards in Nasarawa State to drive home the ideas of GAASCVG and stepdown continuity projects.

“Today as a group, we are happy to have Abdullahi Sule as Governor of Nasarawa State, given his achievements so far is a vindication of our struggle for evolution of new Nasarawa State.

“The group has developed a programme of action and set target to harness over one million votes come 2023 for gov. Sule and by extension All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates at all levels.

We therefore, solicit for your further necessary assistance,” he said.

Responding, Gov Sule thanked the Group for finding him worthy for the call for continuity beyond 2023.

Gov Sule who was represented by Mr Adamu Gosho, said he would continue to work tirelessly towards exceeding all expectations mantra of his administration.

“I have listened keenly and I have heard all the encomiums and praises, I have heard the call to contest for Governorship come 2023, and I will report back to him what I have noted,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .