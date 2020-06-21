Chinelo Obogo

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has commended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, over her ministry’s handling of the Federal Government’s assistance to victims of humanitarian crisis in the country.

In a press statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Abubakar Gana and Secretary, Princess

Ajibola, CALSER said it has monitored the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria caused by Boko Haram, flooding in some parts of the country and other forms of natural and human-made disasters in the country and expressed satisfaction at the Ministry’s efforts in handling the crisis.

It said the Minister has done well in not just nurturing a new ministry, but also ensuring that it fulfils its vision to have social protection systems that are inclusive and sustainable.

The centre lauded the ministry for intervening in mitigating the effect of the Boko Haram crisis in the North-East by ensuring that those displaced by the are adequately covered in the FG’s social safety net initiatives.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, CALSER said that Farouq ensured that palliatives were properly distributed to the vulnerable in the country and said it won’t support any smear campaign against the the minister.

“In order to effectively address the humanitarian crises in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari established the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to develop policies and provide effective coordination of National and International humanitarian interventions; ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response; and manage the formulation and implementation of fair focused social inclusion and protection programs in Nigeria.

“The creation of this all-inclusive ministry was widely applauded by Nigerians, an indication that the administration of President Buhari was indeed concerned about the plight of those affected by the humanitarian crisis in the country and the urgent need to have laudable programmes and policies that would address these challenges, and in an effective and timely manner too.

“The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights, having followed the various humanitarian issues in Nigeria caused by the Boko Haram terrorist group, flooding in some parts of the country and other forms of natural and human-made disasters in the country, wishes to express its satisfaction with the way these issues have been addressed by the government through the various interventions of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“We applaud President Buhari’s choice of Farouq to lead this ministry and so far using all measurement parameters, she has done brilliantly well in not just nurturing a new ministry but also ensuring that it hits the ground running in the fulfilment of its vision to have social protection systems that are proactive, humane, inclusive and sustainable for the improvement and general welfare of the people.

“We wishe to state that Farouq has indeed proven herself as a square peg in a square hole through her innovative approach to handling the various humanitarian crises in the country. It goes further to bring to the fore that indeed there are Nigerians that are burning with passion for the growth and development of the country.

“This fact can be seen in the way the ministry has been able to intervene in mitigating the effect of the Boko Haram crisis in North-East Nigeria by ensuring that those displaced by the disaster are adequately covered in the federal government’s social safety net initiatives.

“The Ministry, under the watch of Farouq has indeed transformed the responsiveness of the federal government to disaster management in the country.

The way the federal government responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown of some parts of the country where millions of vulnerable persons benefited from the federal government’s cash transfer intervention programme under her supervision was brilliant and indeed worthy of commendation.

“We acknowledge the interventionist efforts of the Minister in this era of economic hardship brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that the federal government has also responded well to other humanitarian issues of concern across the country through the various agencies under her supervision. It is therefore, succinct to state that she has highlighted through her actions that great strides can be achieved through purposeful leadership.

“We also wish to state that her ability in addressing the humanitarian crisis in any part of the country within record time tells a lot about her sincerity, a manifestation of the confidence reposed in her by President Buhari.