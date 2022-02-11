An association of youths in Niger — Concerned Shiroro Youths — has commended Sen. Mohammed Musa (APC-Niger) for distributing relief materials and cash gift to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by Mr Sani Kokki and Mr Bello Ibrahim, the co-conveners of the group on Friday in Minna.

The statement said that items donated were 150 bags of 50 kg rice, 20 bags of garri, 15 bales of blankets, 60 bales of mats, three bales of children cloths, groceries and seasonings, among other.

The statement added that there was also a cash donation of N1.5 million to help the IDPs to meet other challenges while staying in the camps.

It said that the presentation of the items took place at Gwada, Kuta and Zumba IDP camps under the supervision of the council Chairman, Alhaji Baba Bisalla and Musa.

The statement also that the association was also on ground to monitor the distribution of the relief material and cash to the IDPs, advising them to ensure judicious use of the items and cash.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We urge the IDPs to make judicious use of the relief materials in spite the fact that same cannot be enough but only to cushion the effects of their displacement,” it said.

The statement urged other political office holders to emulate the gesture of Musa who is the Senate Committee Chairman on House Services to help humanity.

“We are extremely happy with the excellent representation of the people’s senator. He is always very outspoken on issues that affect his constituents, especially as it relates to advancing their collective interest and attracting huge federal presence to his constituency,” the statement said.

Musa represents Niger East Senatorial District of the state at the National Assembly, he is aspiring for the office of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).(NAN)