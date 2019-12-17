Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group, Ndigbo Unity Assembly (NUA), has lauded the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo for consistently speaking against the marginalisation of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

The group said it was delighted that Chief Nwodo had continued to champion the cause of Ndigbo and had spoken the truth to power without fear. NUA commended Nwodo for the recent letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police condemning the military/para-military and police check points dotting major expressways leading to the South East, especially the Lagos to Onitsha expressway with about 64 check points.

In a statement signed by NUA’s spokesperson, Dan Okeke, the group thanked Nwodo for pointing out in the letter that the check points were erected purposely to extort Ndigbo who are the ones who ply the road most daily.

“They should immediately dismantle the road blocks, especially this season when there is so much traffic due to people returning for Christmas and New Year celebrations,” said the group. The group condemned the flooding of the South East and South South with the Commissioners of Police and policemen from the North who do not understand the nuances, local languages and peculiarities of the people of the South East and South South.

It alleged that the heavy presence of police of northern extraction was to protect the Fulani herdsmen who have constituted themselves as terrorists to the people. The Unity Assembly said it has despatched members to monitor the activities of police on the Lagos to Onitsha via Enugu expressway and major roads in the zone.