A non-governmental organization, Igbaye Development Vanguard (IDV), has commended the Osun State Government over the renovation of some blocks of classes at the Igbaye Community High School (ICHS). The Vanguard, founded by some elite in Igbaye in Odo-Otin Local Government Area, is aimed at contributing to the development of their town.

Some of their focuses are the delapidated school buildings, Health Centre, which has been in bad shape, reconstruction of the school football field as well as construction of e-Library of global standard.

Late last year, the Vanguard contributed up N7.5 million to renovate one block of three classrooms, a staff room and office. This effort impressed the state government, which promised to take over the renovation of the rest of the work.

Government did take over the renovation and presently four blocks of 13 classes are being renovated to the administration of Igbaye community as well as the members of the Vanguard. When our correspondent visited the school, the contractors on site declined comment on the project but directed him to the ministry involved in the exercise.

However, the two coordinators of the group, Dr. Sunday Alayemi and Mr. Adeoye Popoola, said government intervention was prompt, describing it as commendable and praise worthy: The administration of Governor Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola is a sensitive one to the yearnings of the citizenry. Government has exhibited its real love for education and thus deserved to be given more support to do more for the citizenry.”