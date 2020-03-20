The Cross River State Progressives Initiative Movement has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Chief Akin Ricketts as the new Board Chairman of Nigeria Ports Authority.

The group also congratulated Chief Ricketts on his new appointment.

Speaking in Calabar, Leader of the group, Mr Lloyd Ndoma, sends the groups appreciation to Mr President for finding a son of Cross River State, Chief Akin Ricketts, worthy to serve in such exalted position, as Chairman of the board.

The group also expressed gratitude to the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for all his efforts and support for Cross River State.

CrossRiverians and Nigerians at large would at all times support the progressive government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Given Ricketts history of a track of excellence in various endeavours, we are certain he would even exceed the expectations of the confidence reposed in him.

Thank you Mr President.

Sign..

Mr NSA EWA

Secretary