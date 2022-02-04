The Advocate of Good Governance Lagos State Chapter has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for signing the bills for the establishment of additional two universities – Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assented to the bills for the conversion of the Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere to the University of Science and Technology and Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe to Lagos State University of Education.

The group in a press release signed by its coordinator, Mr. Biyi Adebisi, yesterday, said the establishment of the universities would solve issues relating to admission of millions of Lagos State citizens into tertiary institutions.

The group also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for putting his full weight behind the establishment of the two additional universities while they also appreciated the Lagos State House of Assembly led by Mudashiru Obasa for believing in the process.