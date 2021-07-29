From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Media Monitors has commended the Senator Pius Akinyelure led Senate Committee on a public petition for ordering the immediate reinstatement of two principal officers of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

The appointment of the officers was said to have been unlawfully terminated by the Dr Yahuza led the governing council of the Institution at the prompting of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina.

Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, the National Coordinator, Media Monitors, Otunba Olusegun Folorunso, said the decision of Senator Akinyelure was a welcome development at the federal government-owned institution of higher learning.

The group had equally dragged both the Governing Council of FUOYE and the Vice Chancellor, Professor Fashina before the National Assembly on sundry wrongdoings.

‘We are happy with the highest Legislative body in Nigeria for bringing succour to the plight of Mr Olatunbo Odusanya and Mrs Bolatito Akande, Registrar and Bursar respectively who were unjustly sacked in the less than six months old administration of Professor Abayomi Fashina as Vice Chancellor.

‘We commend the Senate President Senator Ahmed Lawan for availing the commoners the Legislative Instrumentality of the Red Chamber in ameliorating the plight of ordinary Nigerians,’ Folorunso said.

The group also commended the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students and Concerned Staffs of FUOYE who were on hand to solidarise with the embattled principal officers during their travail at the Senate public hearings.

The National Coordinator added that ‘it was another moment of joy in the Senate as Distinguished Senator Ayo Akinyelure, FCA, Senate Committee Chairman on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions used his position to put a smile on faces of some petitioners who had approached his Committee for redress.

‘For instance, in a petition brought against the DG/CEO of National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) by Alhaji Haruna Yahaya and two others, the petitioner wrote against the DG over his alleged abandonment of his duty post, gross misconduct and deliberate attempt to frustrate and humiliate the former Principal Officers of NIEPA.

‘They stated that the DG committed the following offences; rendering some senior officers of NIEPA redundant by abolishing their offices, refusal to host and hold Council Meetings since December 2020, overbearing influence of the Ag. Registrar and her overdue stay in an acting capacity.

‘They requested that the Senate should look into the matter and among other things, urge the DG/CEO to return some of the staff of NIEPA to their positions. It would be recalled that on the 13th July 2021, a representative of the petitioners, Ibrahim Arisekola appeared before the Committee and made a presentation.’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.