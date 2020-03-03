Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

For re-opening operations four months after a robbery attack that claimed two lives, a group from Oye-Ekiti, in Oye Local Government of Ekiti State, BrigdeWaters Foundation, has commended the United Bank of Africa (UBA) and promised the continued support of the people of the state for the bank.

Tragedy had struck in November, 2019 when daredevil robbers shot dead a five year old girl returning from school and a police officer during their attack on the bank branch in Oye-Ekiti. A huge amount of money was also carted away. Suspects who are workers in the bank have been arrested by police in an ongoing investigation.

Oye-Ekiti community and her environs have not been enjoying robust banking activities since the incident. But the town’s people rejoiced recently when the bank resumed operations.

President of Brigdewaters Foundation, Oye-Ekiti born Segun Oke, who spoke with newsmen on behalf of the community and his foundation, said reopening the bank will attract investment and boost economic prosperity of Ekiti State.

He words: “We commended UBA for reopening the branch in spite of the incidences of robbery on its property in time past. It it noticeable that all the bank branches in the metropolis from Omuo to Ifaki in Ekiti State are not working and the only bank left in that axis is UBA.

“We are glad that all the security apparatuses have been engaged to ensure that people can access banking services as and when due especially to feed the increasing population of Ekiti people and also to engender the economic prosperity of the state.

“It is noteworthy that for any economic prosperity to happen, people must easily conduct financial transactions, exchange economic values without fears or concerns and in our clime today, the medium for such is the bank, in as much as there are no so many of such services it hinders the speed at which money can change hands, which also helps to determine how well one can create economic prosperity.