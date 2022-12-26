From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group known as Anambra North Media Watchdogs (ANMW) has condemned the media attack on the senator representing Anambra North district, Stella Oduah, by Tony Nwoye media organisation alleging preferential treatment and favouritism to Ogbaru, Onitsha North/South constituencies in projects, appointments and empowerments.

The Tony Nwoye media organisation of the Labour Party senatorial candidate had alleged that Sen. Oduah always favoured only the three LGAs of Ogbaru, Onitsha North and South out of seven LGAs leaving out the other four LGAs of the zone.

But, ANMW in a statement endorsed by its leader, Dr Godwin Chikem said that the media team of Nwoye should avoid the name-calling and campaign of calumny but should package and sell their candidate to the electorates without joining issues or maligning any other candidate.

It read in part: “Their attacks against these local governments and by extension, the constituents living within them, stems from an erroneous view they continue to canvass by claiming that Senator Stella Oduah only favours these LGA’S.

“Initially, we had wondered why they would single out Ogbaru, Onitsha North and Onitsha South for such vitriolic attacks and many constituents living within these LGAs have started wondering what Nwoye means by implying that they are not deserving of the developmental projects and programs emanating from Senator Stella Oduah.

“Do they mean that Onitsha North, Ogbaru and Onitsha South are no longer part and parcel of Anambra North?

“Are they implying that there is a grand conspiracy against these LGAs to deny them of developmental projects should their paymaster Nwoye attain his plans?

“What on earth has Ogbaru, Onitsha North and Onitsha South done to Nwoye media team that they spend day and night, canvassing a clannish agenda that can only be to the detriment of these LGAs?

“Even when it is obvious that the good Senator has been fair to all, they still insist on vilifying Onitsha North, Onitsha South and Ogbaru!

“The point must be made that these desperate gang of opportunists obviously do not have the best interests of Onitsha North, Onitsha South and Ogbaru at heart for how can they continuously expend enormous energy beefing these LGA’S and finding fault with the projects done by Senator Stella Oduah in these LGA’S.

“Onitsha North, Onitsha South and Ogbaru constituents need to wake up to the realities of this grand conspiracy against them and must band together to resist this Darkness that is threatening to destroy everything they have enjoyed under the able stewardship of Senator Stella Oduah.

“As it stands, the Nwoye media team’s grand conspiracy against Ogbaru, Onitsha North and Onitsha South is in full throttle and as we speak, they are perfecting plans to ensure that these LGA’S are denied further projects and programs should (the gods forbid), they get their way into the 10th Assembly.

“But we shall resist this affront on Onitsha North, Onitsha South and Ogbaru because they not only showed their hands too early in the game but their continued outbursts clearly demonstrate minds that are desperate to ensure the LGA’S are relegated to the background in terms of developmental projects and programs they currently enjoy under Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah

Onitsha North, Onitsha South and Ogbaru, rise up and say a resounding no to this continued insult and affront. It is your children that attend the schools built and equipped by the good Senator, you are the ones that benefit directly from the roads, ICT centres, water boreholes, street lights, the FMC Onitsha made possible by her, market stalls etc.

“You know in your hearts that these projects are found in other LGAs but the detractors and agents of division whose stock in trade is deceit, are currently on the prowl, sowing seeds of discord and disunity.

“They are seeking to pit brother against brother and sister against sister with a view to ensuring that their clannish agenda succeeds,” the group warned.