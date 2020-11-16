Henry Uche

A group, Community of Practise Against Mass Atrocities and a coalition of other civil society organisations across Africa, has condemned renewed attacks on Amnesty International’s Nigeria staff and offices.

In a statement by the Executive Director, Global Rights- Nigeria, Abiodun Baiyewu, the group, including Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, House of Justice, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian among others, observed with dismay recent events in Nigeria’s civic space, particularly threats issued to citizens and civil society organisations that dared to demand good governance through the #EndSARS movement, or sought to amplify their voices.

According to the statement, the civil organisations said during the protests and in its unfortunate aftermath, they observed with concern the negative roles played by both state actors, and non-state actors with the apparent acquiescence of the state.

“We specifically noted that the peaceful #EndSARS protesters were attacked by violent counter-protest groups with the support of persons who had access to tools of the state; the violent attacks on security agents and state assets by assailants who appear to enjoy the protection of state assets. We also noted the extrajudicial killings and brutality by the state on peaceful protesters, in particular, the attack on unarmed and peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos on October 20, 2020…”