The Chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, has said that the group will continue to speak and stand against corrupt practices in Nigeria. Highlighting the main aim of HEDA at the 4th edition of the compendium of one hundred high profile corruption cases, Suraju disclosed: “The focus of HEDA is enhancing the capacity of all stakeholders to combat and step the tide of corrupt practices and objective of our interventions and advocacy is to see a Nigeria respected by international community for its potentials and not defined by corruption and other vices. We also endeavor to expose those behind graft and corruption within the country.

Also speaking at the event was Dr Dayo Ayoade who said: “The Presidency is at the heart of the fight against corruption as the executive arm of government. Using the Federal Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Police Force, PACAC, EFCC and ICPC among others, there is supposed to be a seamless investigation, prosecution and if found guilty jailing of offenders. All the laws and institutions are in place but enforcement does not seem efficient or effective,” he stated.