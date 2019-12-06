Lukman Olabiyi

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has condemned in totality, the sordid and nauseating arrest of Mr Omoyele Sowore by the personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) inside the courtroom where Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu was presiding.

CTA, Executive Director, Faith Nwadishi in a statement issued today, described the manner in which Sowore and his co-defendant, Bakare were re-arrested as nothing but a desecration of the hallowed Justice Chamber and a disgrace to Nigeria as a nation.

She added that the action of DSS was a layback to hard-fought democracy and a clear slide into full dictatorship and anarchy.

CTA, therefore, called all men and women of goodwill and Nigerians to come together not only in condemning the uncalled-for act by the DSS but to call on the government and the National Assembly to protect the rights of citizens and maintain the sanctity of the judiciary and the courts.

She insisted that “DSS must be called to order now before it turns into a monster that may consume all of us.”