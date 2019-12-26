Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Human Rights Liberty Access and Peace Defenders (HURIDE) has condemned the plan by the Federal Government to borrow a whopping sum of $30 billion loans for the country.

The group said as incentive to convince the National Assembly to approve the loan , the Federal Government has allegedly approved N37 billion for the renovation of National Assembly.

In a statement signed by its chairman Dede Uzor and Chief media officer Mazi Unah Zack Unah said that this amount to “rob my back and I rob your body type of politics” which will not work in this country again should be totally condemned.

It lamented that President Buhari and other All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders have turned Nigeria into banana republic, where there is possibilities of anything to happen not minding the consequences.

The group said president Buhari has since the inception of his regime plunged Nigeria into unmitigated debt regime after much efforts by former president Olusegun Obasanjo had tried to via Paris Club and other stakeholders to redeem Nigeria from club of debtors and he has made Nigeria the most borrowing nation in the world.

It said Nigeria citizens have been experiencing excruciating economic lifestyle since Buhari led APC despotic regime, yet they were unconsciously committed to plunging the people into further suffering.

HURIDE called on all well meaning Nigerians to resist “this criminality of the century”, saying that it would further plunge future generations of Nigerians into untold hardship.

The group urged progressive forces in this country and people of good conscience to join forces to protest the planned loan and approval of N37b for the renovation of National Assembly.