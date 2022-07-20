By Brown Chimezie

The National Organising Secretary of National Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leader’s Council (NENYLC), Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, has condemned, in strong terms, the alleged killing of seven youths on their way from a wedding ceremony, by the Ebubeagu security outfit, in Imo State, last Sunday.

The group also condemned the recent abduction of at least 15 people by herdsmen in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, Mazi Nnabuike and the Secretary General, OYC, Comrade Obinna Achionye, said the group is saddened that the lives of promising young men were cut short.

He said: “Our hearts are filled with rage over this mindless and reckless killing of innocent people by Ebubeagu security operatives.

“It is inconceivable that a local security outfit could just open fire on unarmed civilians for no clear reason. We are even more sad, owing to the grave silence of the Imo State Government days after that brutal killing.

“In Ebonyi State, there have been reported cases of the use of Ebubeagu by State forces to settle scores; now, the onslaught appears to have spread to Imo State. This is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all men of goodwill.

“We demand a private enquiry into this matter and, though no life could be paid for, adequate compensation must be made to the families of the victims,” NENYLC declared.

He also stated that “the continuous virulent unprovoked attack on the residents of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State by Fulani herdsmen can no longer be condoned.

“We find it hard to understand why the security agencies cannot put an end to this mayhem, which has led to the loss of several lives.

NENYLC Worldwide, therefore, calls on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s led administration to find an immediate end to this carnage. The primary purpose of the government is to provide security to the people.

“The time has come for the government to take decisive action and restore normalcy to the troubled Isi-Uzo Council Area. We are also urging the people of the area to begin to explore measures to defend themselves, because Ndigbo are not known to be cowards,” he further stated.