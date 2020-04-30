Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group known as Neighbour 2 Neighbour in Anambra North senatorial zone of Anambra state has condemned in its entirety the media attack against Senator Stella Oduah who is representing the zone.

The group said that Senator Oduah as of today remains the senator from the South East zone that has sponsored highest number bills and motions in the Senate.

The coordinator of Neighbour 2 Neighbour in Anambra North Mr. Ikenna Uyanneh in a statement said that some claims that the senator used and dumped them after the election was false and misleading, saying that those people never worked for Oduah but being sponsored by the oppositions who were afraid of the achievements of the senator in the last five years.

“The names and data of all persons that worked in the various communities for the re-election of Senator Oduah are on record; I am in constant touch with them, also is Senator Oduah who Ndi Anambra North voted for massively, for they believed in her capacity and political sagacity.

“Most eligible voters in Anambra North massively voted for Senator Princess Stella Oduah’s re-election in 2019 because of her massive infrastructural developmental projects, skill acquisition programmes and other special programmes like empowerment for widows, youth, the elderly, the religious organizations etc that earned her the term, *”The Empowerment Specialist of Anambra North”*.

“After the 2019 general election, some faceless persons called the senator and I claiming to have worked for her as ward managers. These group of persons are neither known to the senator nor did they work for her re-election before, during and after the said election.

“These same persons have kept calling Senator Oduah, asking for money and seeking to publicly blackmail her by publishing wild claims and threats in the media in the unconscionable hopes that she would be coerced into giving them money.

“The public should take note that these characters are fraudulent, self seeking and unknown faces who are trying hard to destroy the hard earned reputation of the most distinguished Senator Stella Oduah.

“These tricksters are hereby warned to desist forthwith from this dubious act as any further calls to the senator, myself and/or any other action by them will be addressed by the law enforcement agencies and dealt with according to law.”