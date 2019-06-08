A pro-good governance group, Network for Good Governance Against Corruption, has condemned the planned reinstatement of the sacked Director General of Securities Exchange Commission, Munir Gwarzo by the National Industrial Court.

A statement by its Convener, Comrade Idris Kado, said the allegations against Gwarzo were too grave, adding that he ought not to have been reinstated.

Recall that Munir Gwarzo was fired by former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun to allow for an investigation after he was accused of collecting severance package worth N104.85 million.

He was also accussed of awarding huge sums contract to companies where he has stakes.

The statement reads:” The group acknowledges the judgement of the National Industrial Court which ruled that the former finance Minister lacked the power to sack Gwarzo but insisted that the allegations of corruption were still disgraceful to the Buhari administration which swore to fight corruption.

“It is a slap on the Integrity of the President’s anti corruption war that Munir Gwarzo who was said to have violated the Civil Service rules and paid himself monies illegally is reinstated into office. President Buhari must intervene and uphold the sack of Munir Gwarzo.

“We call on President Buhari to stop the reinstatement.

“As lovers of good governance, it is our expectation that President Buhari who has the power to sack Gwarzo fires him pending the outcome of the investigation.”