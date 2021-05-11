Niger Delta Progressive Alliance (NDPA) has condemned the recent plot of the concerned senior staff members of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to blackmail Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and his wife, Judith, in an alleged NDDC financial management.

The NDDC senior staff accused Amaechi, his wife and others of using funds meant for the commission for personal use and called on the presidency to order a probe into their activities.

NDPA stated this in a statement by its spokesperson, Ikporukpo David, who urged the presidency and the public to ignore the alleged information tendered against Amaechi.

“This is nothing but another cheap and unholy attempt to mar the good image of Amaechi, his wife and other individuals mentioned in the statement which was released by the NDDC concerned senior staff members.

“As a progressive group which is committed to transparency and accountability, we hereby stand against any attempt to manipulate facts for pure selfish reasons,” he said.

Ikporukpo also stated that the allegations made against Amaechi lacked merit as it is coming from a faceless group that wouldn’t dare show its identity.

He urged the group to desist from such acts as it does not in any way represent the thoughts of the people of the region.