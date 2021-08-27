By Vivian Onyebukwa

A community development group, Onugotu Obowu Foundation (OOF), has condemned in strong terms, a recent vandalism of Stanbic IBTC bank ATM facility in front of Mercy Teaching hospital, Umulogho, Obowu in Imo State.

This is contained in a press release from the group made available to Saturday Sun Newspapers, signed by the President of the group, Godfrey Nneji and the General Secretary, Chinyere Amaechi.

The Foundation has called on all the traditional rulers, town unions, youth leaders, vigilante groups in Obowu particularly those in Umulogho environs, the Nigeria Police Force in Obowo Local Government Area, and all well-meaning and concerned persons in Obowu to join hands in fishing out the criminals behind the retrogressive act.

The group further called on all lovers of progress and the entire people of Obowo, who come across any relevant and useful information that may lead to unraveling the hoodlums behind the dastardly act, not to hesitate in making such information available to the security agencies in Obowo without delay.

According to the statement, until incidents like this are treated with forensic investigations and, perpetrators visited with commensurate justice that they deserve, all efforts to move any community including Obowo forward would be an effort in futility.

While sympathizing with Stanbic IBTC bank, the group urges the bank not to yield to the antics of the enemies of progress in the bank’s stride to move the economy of the community forward.