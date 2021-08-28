By Vivian Onyebukwa

A community development group, Onugotu Obowo Foundation (OOF), has condemned in strong terms, a recent vandalisation of Stanbic IBTC Bank ATM facility located in front of Mercy Teaching Hospital, Umulogho, Obowo, in Imo State.

This is contained in a press release from the group signed by the President of the group, Godfrey Nneji, the General Secretary, Chinyere Amaechi, and sent to Saturday Sun. In it, the Foundation called on all the traditional rulers, town unions, youth leaders, vigilante groups in Obowo particularly those in Umulogho environs, the Nigeria Police Force in Obowo Local Government Area, and all well-meaning and concerned persons to join hands to fish out the criminals behind the retrogressive act.

The group further called on all lovers of progress and the entire people of Obowo, with relevant and useful information that may lead to unraveling the hoodlums behind the dastardly act, not to hesitate to make such available to the security agencies in Obowo without delay.

According to the statement, until incidents like this are treated with forensic investigations and perpetrators visited with commensurate justice, efforts to move any community including Obowo forward will end in futility. While sympathizing with Stanbic IBTC bank, the group urged the bank not to yield to the antics of the enemies of progress in the bank’s stride to move the economy of the community forward.