From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The League of Patriots(LP) has congratulated the former Senate President, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, on his investiture as the Grand Icon of Democracy by a UK-based media group, TheNigerian News.

According to a statement signed by its president Mr. Samson Agbo, on Friday, the group said the award is an acknowledgement of Chief Anyim’s numerous contributions to the nation’s democracy.

The award was conferred on Chief Anyim at an elaborate event held in Abuja on Thursday.

The award was presented to him by His Royal Highness (HRH) ,the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd).

Other distinguished Nigerians honoured alongside the former Senate President are Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Ambassador Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic and former Chief of Army Staff, Dr Funmi Adekojo, among others.

Congratulating Senator Anyim, the League of Patriots said the former SGF’s many records of quality service delivery and courageous contribution to the advancement of democracy in Nigeria remains unrivalled.

While describing Chief Anyim as a great patriot who has carried out his national assignment with an unflinching commitment to national interest, the group , urged other political leaders in the country to emulate the former SGF.

Chief Anyim had in his remarks while receiving the award said his interest contest the presidency in 2023 was to reposition the nation, provide jobs and unite country.

He said “If given the opportunity to lead this nation in 2023, I assure you that in few years the type of employment we will be talking about will not be the type we are talking right now. We e need to reposition this country to catch up with the future so that we can preserve the future for our children. That is what I stand for, that is what I want to bring on the table and that’s why I have come.