Daniel Kanu

A coalition of progressive political parties (COP3) has congratulated President Mohammadu Buhari on his recent victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The group expressed satisfaction with the way Buhari has been handling the affairs of the nation and urged him to stay focused rather than being distracted.

In a statement by signed by its Chairman, Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim, the group noted that the judgment re-affirmed the second term mandate freely given to President Buhari by the majority of the Nigerian electorate.

It reads in part: “COP3 felicitates with great joy, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) on the resounding landmark and unanimous judgment, reaffirming the second term mandate freely given to him by the overwhelming majority of the Nigerian electorate at the February 23, 2019, Presidential Election by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Abuja.

“We are satisfied with the candour, focus, and uprightness which he has brought to bear on the governance of Nigeria in spite of numerous daunting challenges and sometimes orchestrated distractions.

“COP3 is proud to have associated with President Muhammadu Buhari and consistently committed to his electoral victories in 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. The coalition reaffirms its commitment to a continuous constructive engagement with the Buhari Administration up till the successful completion of his second tenure in 2023.

“All the leaders of the Political Parties in COP3 pray to the Almighty God to grant President Muhammadu Buhari sound health, protection, tolerance and maturity to govern the Federal Republic of Nigeria successfully.”