The Mboho Ndito Ikpe Ikot Nkon Lagos Chapter congratulates the newly appointed Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Agriculture and Women Affairs, Hon. (Dr) Glory Edet during their monthly general meeting. In a congratulatory letter jointly signed by the President, Deacon Uwemedimo Udoka and the vice president Mr. Usen James stated that the appointment is well deserved.

They thanked the Governor Udom Emmanuel for the honour done to their community through the re-appointment of one of them as a commissioner, having served earlier in his cabinet in his previous term.

The group advised her to work with the fear of God on the new portfolio, which is a call to higher service and responsibility in accordance with the mandates of the governor and provide the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The group said she had worked well by elevated the social status of women, youth and the less privilege through the empowerment projects and other programs of her ministry.

The group is optimistic of her superlative performance, while assuring of their continued support in order for her to achieve maximally.

Both the grand Patron, Dr. S.P. Uki, the erstwhile presidents Mr. Emmanuel Ebong, Mr. Henshaw Bassy and the president of the women wing, Mrs. Ime Edmund, noted that by Edet’s reappointment into a greater responsibility, they are of the belief that she will deliver her duties while assuring the people of the state that she will not disappoint them. They call for their support and cooperation to enable tremendous succeess as Edet’s passion for service to humanity is unrivalled.

Former village council chairman. Mr. L.B Ukpong and the youth leader of Ikpe Ikot Nkom (youth wing) and others present also eulogies Gov. Udom Emmanuel for the appointment of Dr. Glory Edet.