Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group under the aegis of Samuel Ortom Re-election Actualisation Initiative, at the weekend, embarked on a de-worming exercise for children between the ages of two to 18 years at the Wadata area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Convener of the group, Abel Ochai, disclosed that 4,000 children would benefit from the de-worming exercise as part of the group’s commitment to reach out to the electorate as well as compliment efforts of governor Samuel Ortom through such community outreach progrommes.

Ochai disclosed further that the community outreach was targeted at children living around all the river banks in the state including, Makurdi, Buruku, Agatu, Katsina- Ala and Logo local government areas of the state.

The Convener ‘Samuel Ortom Re-election Actualisation Initiative’ commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his love on all manner of people in the state even as he pledged the group’s commitment towards ensuring that the “true narrative” of the governor’s achievements in the last four years were presented to the people.

Also speaking, a member of the group, Kengkeng Ati, explained that the exercise was not just about scoring a political point but an attempt to make sure the Ortom government is felt even amongst children in the state.

Reacting on the exercise which was carried out at the River Benue side of Wadata in Makurdi, the District Chief, Mai Angwa Lawan Saad, thanked the group for bringing such programme to the community and wished Governor Ortom success in his second term bid.

Mai Angwa Saad, however, appealed to the ‘Samuel Ortom Re-election Actualisation Initiative’ to extend the deworming exercise to cover even people beyond the ages of 18.