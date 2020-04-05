Perpetua Egesimba, Lagos

In light of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has killed tens of thousands of people around the world, Legacy Initiative International Advocacy has declared Monday, April 6th, as a National Day of Prayers, adding that the group has been in consultations all week with religious leaders in the country on the need to commune what is happening in the world in the hands of God.

In a press release signed by the Grand Patron of the association, Dr Kenny Martins, the group said, religious leaders including the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr Supo Ayokunle, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111, President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and leader of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) were all consulted and given their consents.

“As well as His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, Ooni of Ife including the traditional authorities and their colleagues from other parts of the country on the need to commune what is happening in the world today in the hands of God through a National Day of Prayers and each of these leaders have given his support for the prayers.

“In the light of the foregoing, Monday, 6th of April, 2020, has been declared National Day of Prayers by 12noon.”

The group urged Nigerians both home and those in the diaspora to go on their knees for 10 minutes at that hour by stopping everything they are doing, anywhere they are to pray for God’s grace and intervention in the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, and also seek God’s mercy and healing of the land and the world.