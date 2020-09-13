George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A socio-political organization, Umu-Igbo Unity Forum Worldwide, has thrown its weight behind the call for restructuring of the country, saying the current unitary system has bred disunity and retrogression.

The forum also called for power shift to the Southeast in 2023 to ensure equity, justice and fairness, arguing that the Igbo race constitutes one of the tripods that hold the country.

It further lamented the deplorable condition of federal roads in the region and urged the Federal Government to expedite action on repair work to save the lives of the people.

A communiqué signed by the Secretary General of the group, Mazi Buchi Ogbonna, read in part: “We support the call for the restructuring of Nigeria to allow federating units to use their God-given natural resources to develop their states or zones as the case maybe.

“That the Igbo of South East geopolitical zone is an integral part and parcel of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and equity and fairness demands that they produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023.”