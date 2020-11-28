Tony John, Port Harcourt

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), popularly as the Pyrates Confraternity, has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), particularly in Rivers State, to consider launching a telephone line for reporting violence against women and girls.

The group made the call in a letter addressed to the Coordinator of the commission in Rivers State signed by its Port Harcourt chapter, Vice President, Kennedy Barango.

The confraternity expressed concern over the disturbing spate of domestic abuses and violence against women and girls, saying the menace needed proactive intervention.

According to the group, between March and June, 2020, there were documented 299 cases of violence against women and girls, with minors taking over 50 percent of the attack.

It stated: “We have deemed it appropriate to call your attention to an emergent and increasing pattern of abuses against women in particular. Violence against women is one of the most under-reported forms of human rights abuse in Nigeria. Investigations by our association indicates that majority of cases take the form of domestic violence by husbands against their spouses, but also of a sexual nature in work places, homes and public spaces.

“Because of the prevalent traditional consideration of women as properties of their husbands, and the stigma of being associated with sexual abuses, the majority of cases are never reported and their perpetrators are never prosecuted.”

The group, therefore, expressed its willingness to partner with the commission to ensure that the menace is nipped in the bud.