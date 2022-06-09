From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, GoregisterNG, yesterday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to increase the number of the registration centres in Edo State to enable citizens register, get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Leader of the group and coordinator, Connected Advocacy, Prince Israel Orekha, expressed his resentment while on a sensitisation campaign rally in Benin City on the need for Nigerians to get registered for their PVCs in order to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

He said the visit to some of the INEC registration centres shows that the centres and their workers were overwhelmed by those who went there to get registered for their PVCs.

“That before the 30th, the INEC needs to create more registration centres because the constraints the citizens are going through, is that, they are short of registration centres.

“So, the crowd at the various centres right now, is also a constraints.

“So, we want the media to help amply this, the need, especially for Edo and other south-south states, for INEC to create more registration centres for more young people to get themselves registered.

“Right now, at Oba market, when we went there, they were asking for more registration centres.

“So we are appealing, to INEC, Abuja to send in more equipment to enable INEC Edo improve on their registration drives because we have done the job and the people are going to register.

” It will be a shame if INEC Abuja don’t create more centres for people to register”, he said.

Orekha said it is not enough for Nigerians to lament and criticize government but they should go out to get registered for their PVCs, collect them and vote the candidates of their choice.

Orekha said it is only through their PVCs they can truly get the right leadership that would steer the country in its right direction.

Addressing them at the rally on behalf of the chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State council, Festus Alenkhe, the Assistant Secretary of the union, Elvis Omoregie, said their call for Nigerians to get registered for their PVCs was a welcome development noting that, that is the only way they can set the nation on the right footing for rapid development.

