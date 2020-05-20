Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as Justice for Logo 1 Demolition Victims Coalition has decried the plight of families whose houses were demolished in Logo 1 area of Makurdi the Benue State capital last week.

Daily Sun gathered that over 20 houses belonging to different people including that of a 72 year old woman, Mama Ayangeahungur Chellen were brought down by the demolisher’s bulldozers under the close watch of heavily armed security personnel in the area last week.

Efforts by the house owners to get the demolisher to shelve the idea of destroying their buildings were rebuffed as they watched helplessly as the bulldozers demolished their houses.

Consequently, the group in a press statement regretted the human rights violation of the victims as it relates to their fundamental human rights to shelter, right to dignity of persons and right to health especially in the wave of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The statement which was read by a member of the Coalition, Barr. Victor Eboh urged the state government to come to the rescue of the victim by providing succor to alleviate their sufferings.

While noting that human rights are inalienable rights and no one should be denied of the enjoyments of these rights unceremoniously, the group also appealed to well meaning individuals, organizations and international bodies to come to the aid of the victims.

Some of the victims who spoke at the event including Mama Chellen, Orban Akosu and Orkuma Daniel all lamented that they got the land over 30 years ago without any dispute until their property were destroyed following a court judgement obtained by somebody last week.