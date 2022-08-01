From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ndigbo Royal Heritage Worldwide (NIROH) has decried the erosion of Igbo culture and tradition in recent times.

The President General of the group, Paul Okoye, who spoke at a press briefing, on Monday, in Abuja, lamented that Igbo parents are losing grip of their children. Okoye noted that Igbos are at risk of losing their cultural identity if nothing is done quickly.

He stated that there is need for concerted efforts to stop the total erosion of the culture of the people by extremists.

According to him, “we as a people must accept that our culture is being bastardised in the wholesome acceptance of the western culture and Europeanisation of our populace in the process of neocolonialism.

“The total erosion of our culture and tradition by extremist has to be checkmated without further delay. We are loosing grip of our children and money tends to be our God. No respect for elders.

“We are at the verge of passing as a people without history or cultural identity. Our language is suffering near extinction and nobody seems to be proud to associate himself with Igbo origin.

“As the Holy Scripture says, let’s give to Caesar what belongs to him and to God what is His.

“The reclaiming of our cultural heritage is a task that must be done. All hands therefore must be on desk to leave a bequeathing legacy for the succeeding generation.”