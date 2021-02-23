A group, Vanguard for Igbo Survival, has decried what it described as the incessant attack and killing of Igbo youths by Nigeria security forces, including the military, the Department of State Security (DSS) and the police.

The group condemned the recent military operations in some parts of Imo and Anambra states in the name of hunting down the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

In a statement signed by the national coordinator of the group, Comrade Pascal Nnanna, the group lamented the “chilling campaign of kidnapping and extrajudicial executions, resulting in the injury and deaths of hundreds of peaceful pro-Biafra protesters, activists and supporters in the south east since 2016, and the attack continues until today.

“This deadly repression of pro-Biafra activists, supporters and their families are further stoking tensions in the south east.

“Such was the case in Aba as the Army and DSS have been engaging in random burst of the homes of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members and their families. For instance, on the night of January 26, 2021, the native compound of Mazi Okogbua Offor on Umuocham Road was invaded and property destroyed. A witness confirmed that a group of uniformed soldiers, police and DSS operatives were shooting indiscriminately and stray bullets hit a tricycle operator (keke rider) and his passenger as they were fleeing the barrage of bullets.

“It was learnt from a family member simply identified as Kelechukwu, who spoke with us from an undisclosed location, that the invasion of the forces continues unabated and they continue to live in fear. He further stated that they are now in hiding as has been the case and that on the fateful day the forces hit the gate with a loud bang of possibly firepower and his father, brother and himself, who were the only people at home, jumped from the window.

His father sustained a leg injury in the process; they ran and hid in the bush and escaped from there. He further stated that the Army was there to enforce the arrest of one Nnanna Offor, who had been branded an IPOB member and has been declared wanted alongside other supporters and members of the group.

“Our investigation further confirms that Nnanna Offor, who ran away for his own safety and currently resides in Canada. He is an ardent Biafran and supports Biafran causes and has lost numerous family members, including his twin brother, in the hands of the military for identifying, supporting and affiliating with IPOB.

“The south east continues to be the scene of armed conflict characterized by egregious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law occasioned by the actions of the various armed forces committing war crimes against humanity, including the murder of thousands of civilians, torture, jungle justice and widespread abductions, especially young men, who supports or members of IPOB. “

Young women are raped and subjected to other sexual violence.

“A report by Amnesty International estimates that hundreds of individuals have already died in detention. These horrific crimes are still ongoing and have compelled the ICC on 11 December 2020 via the Office of the Prosecutor to announce that it had reached a decision with regards to the preliminary examination into the situation in Nigeria.”