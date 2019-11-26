Christopher Oji
Idoma socio-cultural group, Ochetoha K’ Idoma, has decried alleged marginalisation of Idoma in Benue State.
The group, which stated this during the 46th delegates conference in Otukpo canvassed government‘s intervention.
In a communique, the group called for rotation of power, particularly governorship of the state among the three senatorial zones.
The communiqué read: “Lopsided political leadership and public service appointment in the state should be addressed. Unavailability of infrastructure, economic and social amenities in Idoma land and the distortion of socio-cultural heritage of idoma culture and tradition should be addressed; boundary encroachment by the Tivs from Gwer West is unacceptable.”
The group also praised president Mohammadu Buhari for the establishment of Federal University of Health Sciences in Otukpo.
Leave a Reply