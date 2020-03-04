A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has described the plot to unseat the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifaenyi Ubah using the High Court Of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a well synchronised plan by desperate politicians aided by compromised judicial officials to the detriment of the ideals of democracy and justice.

The group decried the situation where defeated candidates in elections are not willing to concede defeat, but take the opportunity even on sliding on stones to fight until they drown.

In a statement in Abuja by its Executive Director, Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, yesterday, the group said the unlawful and flagrant abuse of judicial powers in breach of the fundamental right to fair hearing by Justice Bello Kawu in the case of Chike Okafor versus Uzoma Chioma was nullified by the Court Of Appeal wherein the court refused to be swayed by the arguments that the time frame for pre-election matters in Section 285 of the Constitution had lapsed.

“It now appears as a matter of general knowledge that defeated candidates in some elections are not willing to concede defeat, they take the opportunity even on sliding stones to fight until they drown.

If some of them had the courage to acknowledge the success of their opponents, the transitional arrangements would have clinched and the country set on the path of true greatness, unity and prosperity. This is where the judiciary comes to play, as Nigerian politicians cannot remove this lack of acceptance of defeat from our politics unlike in developed countries where defeated candidates are known to accept defeat.

“The Court of Appeal further held that where a judgment is null and void, the court that delivered it, is not functus officious and can set aside the null judgment. On this basis, the noble Lords of the Court of appeal rose to the occasion and set aside the judgment of Justice Kawu and restored the mandate of Hon Chike Okafor of the APC who was the candidate on the ballot of the APC at the time of the election. The Court held that the judgment of Justice Kawu was a nullity in its entirety.”